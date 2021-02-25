During the last session, Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT)’s traded shares were 5,015,323, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.79% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the DYNT share is $3.7, that puts it down -189.06% from that peak though still a striking +59.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.52. The company’s market capitalization is $19.17 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 617.43 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 489.82 Million shares over the past three months.

Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. DYNT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT): Trading Information

Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) registered a 5.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.09% in intraday trading to $1.49 this Thursday, Feb 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.09%, and it has moved by 9.4% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 58.02%. The short interest in Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) is 56.64 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.12, which implies an increase of 65.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2 and $2.25 respectively. As a result, DYNT is trading at a discount of 75.78% off the target high and 56.25% off the low.

Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Dynatronics Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) shares have gone up +68.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -47.62% against 19.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 53.8% this quarter and then jump 72.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -8.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.6%. While earnings are projected to return -102.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT)’s Biggest Investors

Dynatronics Corporation insiders own 27.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.85%, with the float percentage being 10.8%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 634.07 Thousand shares (or 4.23% of all shares), a total value of $513.59 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 73.57 Thousand shares, is of Advisor Group, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $59.59 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 39,566 shares. This amounts to just over 0.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.79 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.36 Thousand, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $2.72 Thousand.