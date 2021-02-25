During the last session, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s traded shares were 4,466,022, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.52% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the CRON share is $15.83, that puts it down -38.74% from that peak though still a striking +64.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4. The company’s market capitalization is $4.07 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.48 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.85 Million shares over the past three months.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. CRON has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON): Trading Information

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) registered a 2.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.02% in intraday trading to $12.68 this Thursday, Feb 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.57%, and it has moved by 7.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 64.41%. The short interest in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) is 26.09 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.88, which implies a decline of -39.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.8 and $12.5 respectively. As a result, CRON is trading at a discount of 9.55% off the target high and -66.7% off the low.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s Biggest Investors

Cronos Group Inc. insiders own 49.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.6%, with the float percentage being 28.76%. Chescapmanager LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 320 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.87 Million shares (or 2.46% of all shares), a total value of $61.58 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.47 Million shares, is of ETF Managers Group, LLC’s that is approximately 2.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $51.87 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 7,321,147 shares. This amounts to just over 2.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $36.68 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.8 Million, or about 0.78% of the stock, which is worth about $14.81 Million.