During the last session, Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC)’s traded shares were 1,003,330, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.8. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.27% or $1.1. The 52-week high for the CCNC share is $11.62, that puts it down -31.9% from that peak though still a striking +92.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.7. The company’s market capitalization is $306.48 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.39 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 843.48 Million shares over the past three months.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. CCNC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC): Trading Information

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) registered a 14.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.11% in intraday trading to $9.00- this Wednesday, Feb 24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.26%, and it has moved by 333.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 354.12%. The short interest in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) is 42.38 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.05 day(s) to cover.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -12.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC)’s Biggest Investors

Code Chain New Continent Limited insiders own 36.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.01%, with the float percentage being 0.01%. HRT Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 68.59 Thousand shares (or 0.22% of all shares), a total value of $133.07 Thousand in shares.