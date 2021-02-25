During the last session, Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s traded shares were 1,148,809, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.38% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the COCP share is $3.04, that puts it down -76.74% from that peak though still a striking +65.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.6. The company’s market capitalization is $117.93 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.43 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.28 Million shares over the past three months.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. COCP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP): Trading Information

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) registered a 2.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.43% in intraday trading to $2.01 this Thursday, Feb 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.85%, and it has moved by -18.48% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 26.47%. The short interest in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) is 2.45 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.46 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5, which implies an increase of 190.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $5 respectively. As a result, COCP is trading at a discount of 190.7% off the target high and 190.7% off the low.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 13.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s Biggest Investors

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. insiders own 29.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.76%, with the float percentage being 33.48%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 28 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.95 Million shares (or 13.2% of all shares), a total value of $5.37 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.96 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.66 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 689,163 shares. This amounts to just over 2.3 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $640.65 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 489.42 Thousand, or about 1.64% of the stock, which is worth about $454.97 Thousand.