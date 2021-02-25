During the last session, CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s traded shares were 1,351,901, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.88. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 5% or $1.32. The 52-week high for the CLSK share is $42.6, that puts it down -53.62% from that peak though still a striking +96.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.97. The company’s market capitalization is $671.97 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.46 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.24 Million shares over the past three months.

CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. CLSK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK): Trading Information

CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) registered a 5% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 31.53% in intraday trading to $40.50 this Thursday, Feb 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.39%, and it has moved by -0.82% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -4.54%. The short interest in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) is 1.41 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.44 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50, which implies an increase of 80.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50 and $50 respectively. As a result, CLSK is trading at a discount of 80.31% off the target high and 80.31% off the low.

CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that CleanSpark, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) shares have gone up +127.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -125% against 13.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 101.8% this quarter and then jump 120.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 392.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -6.2%. While earnings are projected to return 60.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s Biggest Investors

CleanSpark, Inc. insiders own 11.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.38%, with the float percentage being 16.28%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 963.51 Thousand shares (or 19.77% of all shares), a total value of $27.99 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 774.23 Thousand shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 15.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $22.49 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 540,055 shares. This amounts to just over 11.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.75 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 224.67 Thousand, or about 4.61% of the stock, which is worth about $2.81 Million.