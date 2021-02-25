During the last session, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s traded shares were 5,428,082, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.66% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the CLNE share is $19.79, that puts it down -43.3% from that peak though still a striking +92.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.05. The company’s market capitalization is $2.74 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.03 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.64 Million shares over the past three months.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. CLNE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE): Trading Information

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) registered a 1.66% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.6% in intraday trading to $15.99 this Friday, Feb 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.1%, and it has moved by 30.7% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 75.76%. The short interest in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) is 7.6 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23, which implies an increase of 66.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17 and $27 respectively. As a result, CLNE is trading at a discount of 95.51% off the target high and 23.1% off the low.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) shares have gone up +395.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -120% against 2.5%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -100% this quarter and then fall -100% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -16.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $71.3 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $73.22 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $119.61 Million and $86.01 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -40.4% and then fell by -14.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16%. While earnings are projected to return 572.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s Biggest Investors

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. insiders own 34.4% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.94%, with the float percentage being 47.17%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 192 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 11.01 Million shares (or 5.55% of all shares), a total value of $86.57 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.5 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $74.63 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3,724,530 shares. This amounts to just over 1.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.24 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.06 Million, or about 1.54% of the stock, which is worth about $24.07 Million.