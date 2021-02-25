During the recent session, ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s traded shares were 44,235,473, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.76. At the last check, the stock’s price was $15.8, reflecting an intraday gain of 62.22% or $6.06. The 52-week high for the CDXC share is $18.42, that puts it down -16.58% from that peak though still a striking +84.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.5. The company’s market capitalization is $1.06 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.61 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 517.13 Million shares over the past three months.

ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. CDXC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC): Trading Information

ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) registered a 62.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.45% in intraday trading to $18.42 this Thursday, Feb 25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 134.04%, and it has moved by 259.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 266.67%. The short interest in ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) is 2.41 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.13, which implies a decline of -48.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7 and $9 respectively. As a result, CDXC is trading at a discount of -43.04% off the target high and -55.7% off the low.

ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that ChromaDex Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) shares have gone up +82.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 38.46% against 12.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 40% this quarter and then jump 50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.36 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $18.12 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $13.09 Million and $14.35 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.4% and then jump by 26.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -30%. While earnings are projected to return 7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s Biggest Investors

ChromaDex Corporation insiders own 37.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.12%, with the float percentage being 40.49%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 107 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.9 Million shares (or 4.69% of all shares), a total value of $13.9 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.44 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $11.71 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,580,961 shares. This amounts to just over 2.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.34 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 969.38 Thousand, or about 1.57% of the stock, which is worth about $4.65 Million.