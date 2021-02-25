During the recent session, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s traded shares were 5,013,102, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.45. At the last check, the stock’s price was $12.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.59% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the ERIC share is $15.32, that puts it down -20.06% from that peak though still a striking +51.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.15. The company’s market capitalization is $42.76 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.71 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.09 Million shares over the past three months.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. ERIC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 19 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.14.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC): Trading Information

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) registered a 1.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.19% in intraday trading to $13.02 this Friday, Feb 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.38%, and it has moved by 5.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.7%. The short interest in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) is 4.24 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.95, which implies an increase of 17.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.4 and $17.81 respectively. As a result, ERIC is trading at a discount of 39.58% off the target high and -10.66% off the low.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) shares have gone up +8.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25% against 14.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 75% this quarter and then jump 60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.58 Billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.08 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.17 Billion and $5.57 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 27.1% and then jump by 27.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -28.4%. While earnings are projected to return 133.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 13.57% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

ERIC Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is 0.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.27 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.5%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s Biggest Investors

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.22%, with the float percentage being 10.22%. Primecap Management Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 369 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 121.32 Million shares (or 3.95% of all shares), a total value of $1.45 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 29.84 Million shares, is of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $356.65 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Primecap Odyssey Stock Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard/Primecap Fund owns about 70,696,226 shares. This amounts to just over 2.3 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $769.88 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.69 Million, or about 0.41% of the stock, which is worth about $151.64 Million.