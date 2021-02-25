During the last session, Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN)’s traded shares were 1,765,241, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.94% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the AUMN share is $1.3, that puts it down -52.94% from that peak though still a striking +84.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.13. The company’s market capitalization is $138.42 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.48 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.84 Million shares over the past three months.

Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN): Trading Information

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) registered a 0.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.39% in intraday trading to $0.92 this Thursday, Feb 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.98%, and it has moved by 24.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.11%. The short interest in Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN) is 8.22 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.89 day(s) to cover.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 114.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN)’s Biggest Investors

Golden Minerals Company insiders own 0.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.63%, with the float percentage being 29.93%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.43 Million shares (or 3.34% of all shares), a total value of $4.13 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.03 Million shares, is of ETF Managers Group, LLC’s that is approximately 0.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $784.92 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) shares are ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF owns about 1,032,790 shares. This amounts to just over 0.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $784.92 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 648.42 Thousand, or about 0.4% of the stock, which is worth about $272.33 Thousand.