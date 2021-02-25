During the recent session, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)’s traded shares were 6,383,339, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.41. At the last check, the stock’s price was $12.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.33% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the DB share is $13.19, that puts it down -3.61% from that peak though still a striking +60.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.99. The company’s market capitalization is $26.34 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.77 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.75 Million shares over the past three months.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) received a consensus recommendation of Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. DB has a Sell rating from 7 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 3 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB): Trading Information

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) registered a 2.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.69% in intraday trading to $13.19 this Thursday, Feb 25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.91%, and it has moved by 22.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 17.75%. The short interest in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) is 30.62 Million shares and it means that shorts have 11.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.35, which implies a decline of -18.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.84 and $15.57 respectively. As a result, DB is trading at a discount of 22.31% off the target high and -61.98% off the low.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -34%. While earnings are projected to return -13.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 1.01% per annum.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)’s Biggest Investors

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft insiders own 7.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.74%, with the float percentage being 39.52%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 548 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 98.82 Million shares (or 4.78% of all shares), a total value of $1.08 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 66.49 Million shares, is of Hudson Executive Capital, LP’s that is approximately 3.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $724.72 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 53,351,214 shares. This amounts to just over 2.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $448.15 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 30.83 Million, or about 1.49% of the stock, which is worth about $285.14 Million.