During the last session, Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)’s traded shares were 3,711,186, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $30.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.25% or $1.77. The 52-week high for the BE share is $44.95, that puts it down -49.48% from that peak though still a striking +90.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3. The company’s market capitalization is $5Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.79 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.41 Million shares over the past three months.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. BE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE): Trading Information

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) registered a 6.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.64% in intraday trading to $33.65 this Friday, Feb 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.88%, and it has moved by -25.16% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 4.92%. The short interest in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) is 14.07 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.06, which implies an increase of 19.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.5 and $45 respectively. As a result, BE is trading at a discount of 49.65% off the target high and -35.15% off the low.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Bloom Energy Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) shares have gone up +84.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -85.07% against 1.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 82.4% this quarter and then jump 87% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $207.75 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $236.54 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $156.7 Million and $187.86 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 32.6% and then jump by 25.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -5.4%. While earnings are projected to return -6.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 25% per annum.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)’s Biggest Investors

Bloom Energy Corporation insiders own 3.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.22%, with the float percentage being 56.28%. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 288 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.89 Million shares (or 9.32% of all shares), a total value of $369.4 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.88 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $311.94 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Communications & Information and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Communications & Information owns about 7,339,048 shares. This amounts to just over 5.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $179.95 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.47 Million, or about 1.78% of the stock, which is worth about $44.35 Million.