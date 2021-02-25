During the last session, Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s traded shares were 5,722,796, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.64% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the BRQS share is $8.4, that puts it down -391.23% from that peak though still a striking +52.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.811. The company’s market capitalization is $75.49 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.64 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.63 Million shares over the past three months.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. BRQS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS): Trading Information

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS) registered a 3.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 35.71% in intraday trading to $2.66 this Thursday, Feb 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -39.36%, and it has moved by 33.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 73.27%. The short interest in Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) is 671.67 Million shares and it means that shorts have 63.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12, which implies an increase of 601.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $12 respectively. As a result, BRQS is trading at a discount of 601.75% off the target high and 601.75% off the low.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 61.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s Biggest Investors

Borqs Technologies, Inc. insiders own 26.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.19%, with the float percentage being 23.5%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 419.99 Thousand shares (or 1.08% of all shares), a total value of $414.48 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 86.97 Thousand shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $85.83 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Borqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS) shares are Dunham Monthly Distribution Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Dunham Monthly Distribution Fund owns about 61,731 shares. This amounts to just over 0.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $57.22 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 30.26 Thousand, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $29.87 Thousand.