During the recent session, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)’s traded shares were 8,173,809, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the last check, the stock’s price was $191.96, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.81% or -$5.55. The 52-week high for the DIS share is $200.6, that puts it down -4.5% from that peak though still a striking +58.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $79.07. The company’s market capitalization is $350.16 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.61 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.32 Million shares over the past three months.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. DIS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 20 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.26.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS): Trading Information

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) registered a -2.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.77% in intraday trading to $200.6 this Wednesday, Feb 24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.39%, and it has moved by 11.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.44%. The short interest in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is 18.44 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $205.26, which implies an increase of 6.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $124 and $230 respectively. As a result, DIS is trading at a discount of 19.82% off the target high and -35.4% off the low.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that The Walt Disney Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares have gone up +51.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -20.79% against -35.7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -56.7% this quarter and then jump 800% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.85 Billion as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $17.08 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $18.01 Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -12%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -18.3%. While earnings are projected to return -125.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 48.53% per annum.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)’s Biggest Investors

The Walt Disney Company insiders own 0.2% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.57%, with the float percentage being 65.71%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3474 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 145.76 Million shares (or 8.03% of all shares), a total value of $26.41 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 115.22 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $20.88 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 50,679,563 shares. This amounts to just over 2.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.29 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 37.07 Million, or about 2.04% of the stock, which is worth about $4.6 Billion.