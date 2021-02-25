During the last session, TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s traded shares were 1,284,239, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.4. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.15% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the GLG share is $4.02, that puts it down -64.08% from that peak though still a striking +51.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.2. The company’s market capitalization is $230.62 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.62 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.23 Million shares over the past three months.

TD Holdings, Inc. (GLG) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. GLG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG): Trading Information

TD Holdings, Inc. (GLG) registered a 5.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.55% in intraday trading to $2.77- this Thursday, Feb 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.81%, and it has moved by 7.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 54.09%. The short interest in TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) is 39.27 Million shares and it means that shorts have 31.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $60, which implies an increase of 2348.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $60 and $60 respectively. As a result, GLG is trading at a discount of 2348.98% off the target high and 2348.98% off the low.

TD Holdings, Inc. (GLG) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.3%. While earnings are projected to return -76.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s Biggest Investors

TD Holdings, Inc. insiders own 11.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.38%, with the float percentage being 0.42%. Two Sigma Investments, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 89.29 Thousand shares (or 0.11% of all shares), a total value of $141.97 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 61.48 Thousand shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 0.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $97.75 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TD Holdings, Inc. (GLG) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 61,478 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $97.75 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 38.57 Thousand, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $61.32 Thousand.