During the last session, Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s traded shares were 1,817,104, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.12% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the PRTY share is $9.21, that puts it down -12.73% from that peak though still a striking +96.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.26. The company’s market capitalization is $903.98 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.49 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.82 Million shares over the past three months.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.8. PRTY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.3.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY): Trading Information

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) registered a -0.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.63% in intraday trading to $8.75- this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.37%, and it has moved by 9.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.85%. The short interest in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) is 6.32 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.75, which implies a decline of -5.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7 and $9 respectively. As a result, PRTY is trading at a discount of 10.16% off the target high and -14.32% off the low.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Party City Holdco Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) shares have gone up +250.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -200% against 12.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -41.2% this quarter and then jump 121.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -20.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $649.87 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $459Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $731.55 Million and $414.04 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -11.2% and then jump by 10.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -69%. While earnings are projected to return -557.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 12.58% per annum.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s Biggest Investors

Party City Holdco Inc. insiders own 9.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.75%, with the float percentage being 52.86%. CAS Investment Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 109 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 15.26 Million shares (or 13.79% of all shares), a total value of $93.87 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.89 Million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 8.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $60.85 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3,154,474 shares. This amounts to just over 2.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.2 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.24 Million, or about 2.03% of the stock, which is worth about $5.83 Million.