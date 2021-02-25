During the last session, IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC)’s traded shares were 2,030,613, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.16% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the IMAC share is $4.95, that puts it down -109.75% from that peak though still a striking +82.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.42. The company’s market capitalization is $27.94 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 385.25 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 671.44 Million shares over the past three months.

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (IMAC) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. IMAC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC): Trading Information

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (IMAC) registered a 2.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.55% in intraday trading to $2.73- this Wednesday, Feb 24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.67%, and it has moved by 35.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 54.25%. The short interest in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) is 192.03 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.75, which implies an increase of 58.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.75 and $4.75 respectively. As a result, IMAC is trading at a discount of 101.27% off the target high and 16.53% off the low.

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (IMAC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that IMAC Holdings, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. IMAC Holdings, Inc. (IMAC) shares have gone up +114.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 82.14% against 4.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 43.8% this quarter and then jump 44.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -5.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.79 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.04 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.24 Million and $3.32 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -10.7% and then jump by 21.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -80.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC)’s Biggest Investors

IMAC Holdings, Inc. insiders own 39.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.42%, with the float percentage being 5.62%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 194.36 Thousand shares (or 1.64% of all shares), a total value of $297.37 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 94.7 Thousand shares, is of Barclays PLC’s that is approximately 0.8% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $144.89 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of IMAC Holdings, Inc. (IMAC) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 247,581 shares. This amounts to just over 2.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $378.8 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22.77 Thousand, or about 0.19% of the stock, which is worth about $17.71 Thousand.