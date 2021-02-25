During the last session, Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s traded shares were 87,575,972, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 38.61% or $6.29. The 52-week high for the FSR share is $23.75, that puts it down -5.18% from that peak though still a striking +61.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.7. The company’s market capitalization is $6.26 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13Million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.7 Million shares over the past three months.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. FSR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR): Trading Information

Fisker Inc. (FSR) registered a 38.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.93% in intraday trading to $23.75 this Wednesday, Feb 24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.34%, and it has moved by 51.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 54.13%. The short interest in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) is 9.67 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.5, which implies a decline of -4.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15 and $27 respectively. As a result, FSR is trading at a discount of 19.57% off the target high and -33.57% off the low.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 232% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.