During the recent session, Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)’s traded shares were 7,065,250, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.35. At the last check, the stock’s price was $102.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.95% or -$0.98. The 52-week high for the CVX share is $104.96, that puts it down -2.57% from that peak though still a striking +49.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $51.6. The company’s market capitalization is $196.85 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.91 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.29 Million shares over the past three months.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. CVX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.76.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX): Trading Information

Chevron Corporation (CVX) registered a -0.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.04% in intraday trading to $104.9 this Thursday, Feb 25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.23%, and it has moved by 13.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.75%. The short interest in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) is 14.78 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.44 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $106.06, which implies an increase of 3.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $90 and $125 respectively. As a result, CVX is trading at a discount of 22.15% off the target high and -12.05% off the low.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Chevron Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Chevron Corporation (CVX) shares have gone up +18.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1915% against 14.4%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -41.1% this quarter and then jump 163.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $29.63 Billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $29.58 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $31.5 Billion and $22.1 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -6% and then jump by 33.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -31.4%. While earnings are projected to return -80% in 2021, the next five years will return -4.18% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

CVX Dividend Yield

Chevron Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 29 and May 03, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Chevron Corporation is 5.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.99 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.35%.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)’s Biggest Investors

Chevron Corporation insiders own 0.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.86%, with the float percentage being 62.89%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2823 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 157.79 Million shares (or 8.45% of all shares), a total value of $13.33 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 127.92 Million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 6.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $10.8 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Chevron Corporation (CVX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 52,440,456 shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.78 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 38.31 Million, or about 2.05% of the stock, which is worth about $2.76 Billion.