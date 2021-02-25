During the recent session, AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV)’s traded shares were 5,566,428, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.92. At the last check, the stock’s price was $4.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.41% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the ASRV share is $5.34, that puts it down -25.65% from that peak though still a striking +44.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.36. The company’s market capitalization is $71.65 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 24.46 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 17.02 Million shares over the past three months.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (ASRV) received a consensus recommendation of Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. ASRV has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV): Trading Information

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (ASRV) registered a 3.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.86% in intraday trading to $5.34- this Thursday, Feb 25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.78%, and it has moved by 21.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 36.73%. The short interest in AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) is 144.68 Million shares and it means that shorts have 8.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.25, which implies a decline of -23.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.25 and $3.25 respectively. As a result, ASRV is trading at a discount of -23.53% off the target high and -23.53% off the low.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (ASRV) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.4%. While earnings are projected to return -19.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

ASRV Dividend Yield

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 26, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is 0.1, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.48 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.96%.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV)’s Biggest Investors

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. insiders own 10.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.74%, with the float percentage being 48.62%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 46 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.36 Million shares (or 7.96% of all shares), a total value of $4.25 Million in shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.21 Million shares, is of M3F, Inc.’s that is approximately 7.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.8 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (ASRV) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 418,188 shares. This amounts to just over 2.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.18 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 331.47 Thousand, or about 1.94% of the stock, which is worth about $914.85 Thousand.