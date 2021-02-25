During the last session, ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ)’s traded shares were 1,150,912, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.75% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the ALJJ share is $2.78, that puts it down -64.5% from that peak though still a striking +83.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.28. The company’s market capitalization is $71.52 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.87 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.45 Million shares over the past three months.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (ALJJ) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. ALJJ has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ): Trading Information

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (ALJJ) registered a 15.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.11% in intraday trading to $1.8 this Thursday, Feb 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.14%, and it has moved by 32.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 53.64%. The short interest in ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) is 42.22 Million shares and it means that shorts have 29.12 day(s) to cover.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (ALJJ) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -45.9%. While earnings are projected to return -288.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ)’s Biggest Investors

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. insiders own 56.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.4%, with the float percentage being 7.85%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 409.72 Thousand shares (or 0.97% of all shares), a total value of $450.69 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 306.46 Thousand shares, is of Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $337.11 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (ALJJ) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 254,705 shares. This amounts to just over 0.6 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $184.69 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 225Thousand, or about 0.53% of the stock, which is worth about $247.5 Thousand.