During the recent session, Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s traded shares were 14,197,148, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $136.42, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.3% or $9.28. The 52-week high for the BILI share is $157.66, that puts it down -15.57% from that peak though still a striking +85.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.25. The company’s market capitalization is $47.44 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.96 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.11 Million shares over the past three months.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. BILI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 31 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 24 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.32.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI): Trading Information

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) registered a 7.3% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.67% in intraday trading to $151.7 this Friday, Feb 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.55%, and it has moved by -0.15% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 56.4%. The short interest in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) is 22.12 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $110.65, which implies a decline of -18.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $58 and $205 respectively. As a result, BILI is trading at a discount of 50.27% off the target high and -57.48% off the low.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Bilibili Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bilibili Inc. (BILI) shares have gone up +175.67% during the last six months. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -128.6% this quarter and then fall -80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $557.31 Million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $548.09 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $286.89 Million and $331.08 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 94.3% and then jump by 65.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -50.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0.16% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s Biggest Investors

Bilibili Inc. insiders own 20.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.84%, with the float percentage being 64.26%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 400 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.79 Million shares (or 4.12% of all shares), a total value of $925.07 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10Million shares, is of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s that is approximately 3.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $857.2 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bilibili Inc. (BILI) shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund owns about 4,944,258 shares. This amounts to just over 1.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $423.82 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.95 Million, or about 1.13% of the stock, which is worth about $253.13 Million.