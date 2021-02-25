Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. BBY has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.45.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $124.52, which implies an increase of 21.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $74 and $150 respectively. As a result, BBY is trading at a discount of 45.99% off the target high and -27.98% off the low.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Best Buy Co., Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) shares have jump down -3.33% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 19% this quarter and then jump 64.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17.23 Billion as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.71 Billion by the end of April 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $15.2 Billion and $8.16 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.4% and then jump by 19% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.3%. While earnings are projected to return 8.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 9.63% per annum.

BBY Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Best Buy Co., Inc. is 2.2, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.94 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.46%.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)’s Biggest Investors

Best Buy Co., Inc. insiders own 11.4% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.8%, with the float percentage being 91.2%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1123 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 28.76 Million shares (or 11.11% of all shares), a total value of $2.87 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.31 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.93 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6,520,548 shares. This amounts to just over 2.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $725.67 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.4 Million, or about 2.09% of the stock, which is worth about $601.01 Million.