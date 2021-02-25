During the last session, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s traded shares were 6,104,858, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.35% or $1.39. The 52-week high for the BBBY share is $53.9, that puts it down -96.86% from that peak though still a striking +87.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.43. The company’s market capitalization is $3.32 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.5 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.31 Million shares over the past three months.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.1. BBBY has a Sell rating from 5 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.31.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY): Trading Information

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) registered a 5.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.12% in intraday trading to $27.69 this Wednesday, Feb 24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.79%, and it has moved by -9.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 54.17%. The short interest in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) is 31.77 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.32, which implies a decline of -0.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.5 and $40 respectively. As a result, BBBY is trading at a discount of 46.09% off the target high and -47.04% off the low.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) shares have gone up +123.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -339.13% against 11.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -18.4% this quarter and then jump 105.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -17.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.63 Billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.87 Billion by the end of May 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.11 Billion and $1.39 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -15.3% and then jump by 34.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -24.4%. While earnings are projected to return -383.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 67.9% per annum.

BBBY Dividend Yield

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 13 and April 19, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is 0.68, with the dividend yield indicating at 17.94 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s Biggest Investors

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. insiders own 5.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 117.88%, with the float percentage being 125.08%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 388 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 23.18 Million shares (or 19.12% of all shares), a total value of $411.7 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.9 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 15.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $335.69 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund owns about 11,240,424 shares. This amounts to just over 9.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $222.56 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.09 Million, or about 6.67% of the stock, which is worth about $143.68 Million.