During the last session, Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s traded shares were 1,306,384, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $97.03, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.57% or $0.55. The 52-week high for the BEAM share is $126.9, that puts it down -30.78% from that peak though still a striking +86.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13. The company’s market capitalization is $5.67 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.29 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.06 Million shares over the past three months.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM): Trading Information

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) registered a 0.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.62% in intraday trading to $119.2 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.85%, and it has moved by -2.49% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 18.85%. The short interest in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) is 5.58 Million shares and it means that shorts have 5.26 day(s) to cover.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Beam Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) shares have gone up +278.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 78.51% against 13.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 84.8% this quarter and then jump 34% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -44.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 22.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s Biggest Investors

Beam Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 16.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.5%, with the float percentage being 78.77%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 126 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.33 Million shares (or 12.64% of all shares), a total value of $598.31 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.78 Million shares, is of Redmile Group, LLC’s that is approximately 6.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $308.46 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 1,126,067 shares. This amounts to just over 1.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $91.93 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 941.52 Thousand, or about 1.62% of the stock, which is worth about $76.87 Million.