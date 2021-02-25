Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $40Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20Million by the end of April 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $30Million and $31Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 33.3% and then fell by -35.5% in the coming quarter.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AUPH)’s Biggest Investors

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 9.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.87%, with the float percentage being 61.92%. Healthcor Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 199 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.94 Million shares (or 5.45% of all shares), a total value of $95.94 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.76 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 4.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $79.7 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 1,268,786 shares. This amounts to just over 1 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.55 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.1 Million, or about 0.86% of the stock, which is worth about $15.2 Million.