During the last session, AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s traded shares were 1,783,278, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.02% or $0.37. The 52-week high for the AQB share is $13.32, that puts it down -72.09% from that peak though still a striking +79.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.59. The company’s market capitalization is $549.07 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.82 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.94 Million shares over the past three months.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. AQB has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB): Trading Information

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB) registered a 5.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.73% in intraday trading to $8.48- this Friday, Feb 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.58%, and it has moved by -35.87% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -11.64%. The short interest in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) is 1.08 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.5, which implies an increase of 22.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.5 and $15 respectively. As a result, AQB is trading at a discount of 93.8% off the target high and -41.86% off the low.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB) shares have gone up +171.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 40.91% against 13.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 50% this quarter and then jump 45.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 93.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $280Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $50Million and $7Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 460% and then jump by 14185.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.4%. While earnings are projected to return 17.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s Biggest Investors

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. insiders own 7.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.26%, with the float percentage being 54.18%. Third Security, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 73 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 18.22 Million shares (or 25.86% of all shares), a total value of $159.61 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.64 Million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 12.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $75.69 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 8,619,409 shares. This amounts to just over 12.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $75.51 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 795.99 Thousand, or about 1.13% of the stock, which is worth about $3.57 Million.