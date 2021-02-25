During the last session, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s traded shares were 1,408,680, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.52% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the ANCN share is $10.55, that puts it down -168.45% from that peak though still a striking +86.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.514. The company’s market capitalization is $29.16 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.31 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.77 Million shares over the past three months.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (ANCN) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. ANCN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN): Trading Information

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (ANCN) registered a 4.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.47% in intraday trading to $4.88- this Friday, Feb 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.83%, and it has moved by 58.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 127.17%. The short interest in Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) is 7.65 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1, which implies a decline of -74.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1 and $1 respectively. As a result, ANCN is trading at a discount of -74.55% off the target high and -74.55% off the low.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (ANCN) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s Biggest Investors

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. insiders own 3.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.45%, with the float percentage being 3.59%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 85.48 Thousand shares (or 1.15% of all shares), a total value of $147.87 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25Thousand shares, is of RegentAtlantic Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 0.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $43.25 Thousand.