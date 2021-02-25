During the last session, KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s traded shares were 1,847,350, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.94% or -$0.39. The 52-week high for the KMPH share is $22.08, that puts it down -131.93% from that peak though still a striking +79.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.94. The company’s market capitalization is $179.45 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.7 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.52 Million shares over the past three months.

KemPharm, Inc. (KMPH) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. KMPH has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.56.

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH): Trading Information

KemPharm, Inc. (KMPH) registered a -3.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.98% in intraday trading to $11.75 this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.68%, and it has moved by 58.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15%. The short interest in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) is 323.2 Million shares and it means that shorts have 212.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26, which implies an increase of 173.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24 and $28 respectively. As a result, KMPH is trading at a discount of 194.12% off the target high and 152.1% off the low.

KemPharm, Inc. (KMPH) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that KemPharm, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. KemPharm, Inc. (KMPH) shares have jump down -30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 81.25% against 17.1%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -250% this quarter and then jump 288% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.95 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $50Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $1.38 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 114.4%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.6%. While earnings are projected to return 73.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s Biggest Investors

KemPharm, Inc. insiders own 7.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.03%, with the float percentage being 6.49%. Ifp Advisors, Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.25 Thousand shares (or 0.03% of all shares), a total value of $14Thousand in shares.