Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. DQ has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.15.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ): Trading Information

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) registered a 13.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.08% in intraday trading to $112.2 this Friday, Feb 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.32%, and it has moved by 8.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 83.75%. The short interest in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) is 6.21 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $113.43, which implies an increase of 7.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $44.3 and $158 respectively. As a result, DQ is trading at a discount of 49.91% off the target high and -57.97% off the low.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Daqo New Energy Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) shares have gone up +322.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 395% against 7.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 238.2% this quarter and then jump 42.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 97.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $232.16 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $248.35 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $118.92 Million and $168.83 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 95.2% and then jump by 47.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.6%. While earnings are projected to return -56.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s Biggest Investors

Daqo New Energy Corp. insiders own 11.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.56%, with the float percentage being 96.02%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 191 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.85 Million shares (or 8.42% of all shares), a total value of $335.58 Million in shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.6 Million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 5.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $206.71 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF owns about 2,630,429 shares. This amounts to just over 3.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $150.88 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.3 Million, or about 3.31% of the stock, which is worth about $131.75 Million.