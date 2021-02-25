During the recent session, GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)’s traded shares were 2,075,469, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.38. At the last check, the stock’s price was $5.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.51% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the GLOG share is $6.5, that puts it down -11.88% from that peak though still a striking +61.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.23. The company’s market capitalization is $554.23 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.42 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.84 Million shares over the past three months.

GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. GLOG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.32.

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG): Trading Information

GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) registered a -0.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.51% in intraday trading to $5.97- this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.25%, and it has moved by 27.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 56.45%. The short interest in GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) is 6.12 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.84, which implies an increase of 0.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.8 and $6 respectively. As a result, GLOG is trading at a discount of 3.27% off the target high and -0.17% off the low.

GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that GasLog Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) shares have gone up +89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 110% against 3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 113.3% this quarter and then jump 550% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $200.5 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $176.73 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $172.39 Million and $158.86 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 16.3% and then jump by 11.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -35.5%. While earnings are projected to return -394.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 30.54% per annum.

GLOG Dividend Yield

GasLog Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 05 and May 10, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for GasLog Ltd. is 0.2, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.42 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 5.83%.

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)’s Biggest Investors

GasLog Ltd. insiders own 15.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.84%, with the float percentage being 25.8%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 86 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.36 Million shares (or 3.53% of all shares), a total value of $12.48 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.87 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 1.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $6.97 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) shares are Invesco Select Companies Fund and Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Invesco Select Companies Fund owns about 2,877,659 shares. This amounts to just over 3.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.85 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.15 Million, or about 1.21% of the stock, which is worth about $4.27 Million.