During the last session, 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)’s traded shares were 5,640,872, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $37.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.58% or $0.94. The 52-week high for the DDD share is $56.5, that puts it down -50.91% from that peak though still a striking +87.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.6. The company’s market capitalization is $4.65 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.19 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 13.1 Million shares over the past three months.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) received a consensus recommendation of Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.3. DDD has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD): Trading Information

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) registered a 2.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.8% in intraday trading to $45.55 this Friday, Feb 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.93%, and it has moved by 8.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 257.25%. The short interest in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) is 10Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.71, which implies a decline of -44.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $30 respectively. As a result, DDD is trading at a discount of -19.87% off the target high and -86.65% off the low.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that 3D Systems Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) shares have gone up +602.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.5% against 26.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 100% this quarter and then jump 225% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -12.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $168.47 Million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $133.77 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $164.57 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.4%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -50.4%. While earnings are projected to return -51.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 10% per annum.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)’s Biggest Investors

3D Systems Corporation insiders own 3.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.02%, with the float percentage being 70.32%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 311 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 19.32 Million shares (or 15.56% of all shares), a total value of $202.44 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.43 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $130.25 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) shares are Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund owns about 8,000,000 shares. This amounts to just over 6.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $45.52 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.97 Million, or about 6.42% of the stock, which is worth about $83.53 Million.