During the recent session, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)’s traded shares were 1,605,569, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.66. At the last check, the stock’s price was $4.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.96% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the ADMS share is $9.15, that puts it down -87.89% from that peak though still a striking +60.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.9. The company’s market capitalization is $139.04 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 588.07 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 556.05 Million shares over the past three months.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADMS) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. ADMS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.48.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS): Trading Information

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADMS) registered a 2.96% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.09% in intraday trading to $5.97- this Monday, Feb 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.06%, and it has moved by -2.56% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 14.32%. The short interest in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) is 923.48 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.69, which implies an increase of 119.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $20 respectively. As a result, ADMS is trading at a discount of 310.68% off the target high and -38.4% off the low.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADMS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADMS) shares have gone up +5.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -35.47% against -4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 18.6% this quarter and then fall -5.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.39 Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $22.95 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $14.48 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 40.8%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -52.9%. While earnings are projected to return 22% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)’s Biggest Investors

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 2.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.33%, with the float percentage being 70.25%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 86 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.74 Million shares (or 9.61% of all shares), a total value of $11.87 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.49 Million shares, is of Opaleye Management Inc.’s that is approximately 5.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $6.44 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADMS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 607,738 shares. This amounts to just over 2.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.5 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 274.23 Thousand, or about 0.96% of the stock, which is worth about $1.13 Million.