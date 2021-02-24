In today’s recent session, 1,282,037 shares of the Zillow Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:Z) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $167.19, and it changed around -$1.68 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.61 Billion. Z at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $208.11, offering almost -24.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.04, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 88.01% since then. We note from Zillow Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.78 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.18 Million.

Zillow Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended Z as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Zillow Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter.

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z): Trading Information Today

Although Z has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $189.1 on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.82%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.27% year-to-date, but still down -0.1311 over the last five days. On the other hand, Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) is 0.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.15 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $203.26, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 21.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that Z is forecast to be at a low of $105 and a high of $250. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +49.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -37.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) projections and forecasts

Zillow Group, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +102.97 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +200% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 223.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 63.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.09 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Zillow Group, Inc. to make $1.29 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.13 Billion and $611.7 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 110.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Zillow Group, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 111.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.18% of Zillow Group, Inc. shares, and 111.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 125.79%. Zillow Group, Inc. stock is held by 576 institutions, with Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 21% of the shares, which is about 36.39 Million shares worth $4.72 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.8% or 11.79 Million shares worth $1.53 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and JP Morgan Large Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 4226010 shares worth $548.54 Million, making up 2.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Large Cap Growth Fund held roughly 3.52 Million shares worth around $457.36 Million, which represents about 2.03% of the total shares outstanding.