In the last trading session, 1,010,716 shares of the Yunji Inc.(NASDAQ:YJ) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.62, and it changed around -$0.34 or -0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $556.27 Million. YJ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.05, offering almost -130.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.26% since then. We note from Yunji Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.42 Million.

Yunji Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, based on a mean score of 4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended YJ as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Yunji Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ): Trading Information

Although YJ has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.41- on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.18%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.42% year-to-date, but still down -0.2249 over the last five days. On the other hand, Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) is 0.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 226.97 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 51.35 day(s).

Yunji Inc. (YJ) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Yunji Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 26.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.18% of Yunji Inc. shares, and 11.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.45%. Yunji Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 81.78% of the shares, which is about 11.04 Million shares worth $20.42 Million.

Yiheng Capital Management, L.P., with 4.07% or 550Thousand shares worth $1.02 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 49948 shares worth $92.4 Thousand, making up 0.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Emerging Asia Pacific ETF held roughly 2.8 Thousand shares worth around $5.19 Thousand, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.