In the last trading session, 2,141,974 shares of the YPF Sociedad Anonima(NYSE:YPF) were traded, and its beta was 2.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.1, and it changed around -$0.01 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.61 Billion. YPF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.92, offering almost -117.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.12% since then. We note from YPF Sociedad Anonima’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.99 Million.

YPF Sociedad Anonima stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 8 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended YPF as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. YPF Sociedad Anonima is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.44 for the current quarter.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF): Trading Information

Although YPF has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.88- on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.13% year-to-date, but still down -0.135 over the last five days. On the other hand, YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) is 0.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.84 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -2.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YPF is forecast to be at a low of $1.3 and a high of $6.78. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +65.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -68.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) projections and forecasts

YPF Sociedad Anonima share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.36 percent over the past six months and at a -138.78% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +2.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -92.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -32.5%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.4 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect YPF Sociedad Anonima to make $3.03 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.5 Billion and $2.83 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -31.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -39.4%. YPF Sociedad Anonima earnings are expected to decrease by -176.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -6.39% per year for the next five years.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.02% of YPF Sociedad Anonima shares, and 17.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.13%. YPF Sociedad Anonima stock is held by 176 institutions, with Wellington Management Company, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.48% of the shares, which is about 9.45 Million shares worth $44.4 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.27% or 9.08 Million shares worth $42.68 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2415979 shares worth $11.36 Million, making up 1.4% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF held roughly 1.41 Million shares worth around $6.62 Million, which represents about 0.82% of the total shares outstanding.