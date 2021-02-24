In the last trading session, 1,485,048 shares of the Ondas Holdings Inc.(NASDAQ:ONDS) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.39, and it changed around $0.5 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $356.67 Million. ONDS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16, offering almost -19.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.7, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.43% since then. We note from Ondas Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 992Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 546.25 Million.

Ondas Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ONDS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Ondas Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS): Trading Information

Instantly ONDS has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $15.32 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.63%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.44% year-to-date, but still down -0.1305 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) is 0.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.97 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 19.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ONDS is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $22. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +64.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -25.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Ondas Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 13.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.15% of Ondas Holdings Inc. shares, and 0% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0%. Ondas Holdings Inc. stock is held by 0 institutions, with Herald Investment Management Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.02% of the shares, which is about 400Thousand shares worth $3.73 Million.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, with 1.97% or 390Thousand shares worth $3.64 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.