In the last trading session, 1,177,566 shares of the Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.(NASDAQ:MAXN) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.03, and it changed around -$1.26 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.17 Billion. MAXN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $57.97, offering almost -65.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.37% since then. We note from Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 525.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 730.02 Million.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MAXN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.1 for the current quarter.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.33, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 15.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MAXN is forecast to be at a low of $18 and a high of $60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +71.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -48.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 69.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 59.44% of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. shares, and 33.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.11%. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. stock is held by 164 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.45% of the shares, which is about 2.01 Million shares worth $57.02 Million.

Wellington Management Company, LLP, with 9.15% or 1.95 Million shares worth $55.22 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1304753 shares worth $37.02 Million, making up 6.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held roughly 660.07 Thousand shares worth around $10.69 Million, which represents about 3.1% of the total shares outstanding.