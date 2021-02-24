In today’s recent session, 2,363,725 shares of the Cloudflare, Inc.(NYSE:NET) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $76.04, and it changed around -$1.24 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.39 Billion. NET at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $95.77, offering almost -25.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 80.21% since then. We note from Cloudflare, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.71 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.99 Million.

Cloudflare, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended NET as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Cloudflare, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET): Trading Information Today

Although NET has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $85.82 on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.01% year-to-date, but still down -0.1092 over the last five days. On the other hand, Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) is -0.1% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.56 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $98.27, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 29.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NET is forecast to be at a low of $75 and a high of $105. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +38.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Cloudflare, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -143.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.89% of Cloudflare, Inc. shares, and 76.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.45%. Cloudflare, Inc. stock is held by 430 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 12.95% of the shares, which is about 30.29 Million shares worth $2.3 Billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 12.77% or 29.86 Million shares worth $2.27 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 7878251 shares worth $591.5 Million, making up 3.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 6.38 Million shares worth around $484.61 Million, which represents about 2.73% of the total shares outstanding.