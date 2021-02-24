In today’s recent session, 36,364,365 shares of the American Airlines Group Inc.(NASDAQ:AAL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.78, and it changed around $1.12 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.98 Billion. AAL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.75, offering almost -9.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.12% since then. We note from American Airlines Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 53.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 72.7 Million.

American Airlines Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 11 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended AAL as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. American Airlines Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$3.94 for the current quarter.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL): Trading Information Today

Instantly AAL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.4% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $21.66 on Wednesday, Feb 24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.37% year-to-date, but still up 0.2028 over the last five days. On the other hand, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) is 0.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 97.37 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.94, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -40.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AAL is forecast to be at a low of $1 and a high of $27. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +23.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -95.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) projections and forecasts

American Airlines Group Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +69.9 percent over the past six months and at a -61.44% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 48.9%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -48.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 69.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 47.5%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.04 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. to make $5.91 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.52 Billion and $1.62 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -52.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 264.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.6%. American Airlines Group Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -583.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.93% of American Airlines Group Inc. shares, and 45.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.84%. American Airlines Group Inc. stock is held by 658 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.1% of the shares, which is about 58.2 Million shares worth $917.8 Million.

Primecap Management Company, with 7.45% or 47.67 Million shares worth $751.69 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and U.S. Global Airline ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 24421613 shares worth $300.14 Million, making up 3.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, U.S. Global Airline ETF held roughly 17.06 Million shares worth around $269.08 Million, which represents about 2.67% of the total shares outstanding.