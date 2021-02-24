In the last trading session, 2,091,462 shares of the VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings(NASDAQ:VIH) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.41, and it changed around -$2.29 or -0.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $399.45 Million. VIH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.56, offering almost -46.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.7, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.05% since then. We note from VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 Million.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings shares, and 5.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.83%. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings stock is held by 1 institutions, with Empyrean Capital Partners, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.83% of the shares, which is about 1.21 Million shares worth $12.18 Million.

Corbin Capital Partners, L.P., with 4.82% or 1Million shares worth $10.08 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.