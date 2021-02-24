In the last trading session, 1,218,276 shares of the Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V.(NYSE:VIST) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.7, and it changed around $0 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $258.78 Million. VIST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.96, offering almost -157.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.8, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.33% since then. We note from Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 971.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 310.35 Million.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended VIST as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 122.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VIST is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +122.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 122.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) projections and forecasts

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10 percent over the past six months and at a -82.93% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +88.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 120% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -32.9%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $77.2 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. to make $87.3 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $96.44 Million and $73.32 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. earnings are expected to decrease by -156.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.32% of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. shares, and 21.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.51%. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. stock is held by 30 institutions, with Deep Basin Capital LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.84% of the shares, which is about 4.23 Million shares worth $10.82 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Oaktree Capital Management, LP, with 3.59% or 3.13 Million shares worth $8.02 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Eaton Vance Global Macro Absolute Return Advantage Portfolio and Eaton Vance Global Macro Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 908700 shares worth $1.81 Million, making up 1.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Eaton Vance Global Macro Portfolio held roughly 477.8 Thousand shares worth around $950.82 Thousand, which represents about 0.55% of the total shares outstanding.