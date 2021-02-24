In today’s recent session, 2,837,518 shares of the Vipshop Holdings Limited(NYSE:VIPS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.8. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.63, and it changed around -$1.79 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.44 Billion. VIPS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.96, offering almost -9.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.53, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 66.71% since then. We note from Vipshop Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.95 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.12 Million.

Vipshop Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended VIPS as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Vipshop Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS): Trading Information Today

Although VIPS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $37.96 on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.23% year-to-date, but still up 0.0038 over the last five days. On the other hand, Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is 0.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 38.86 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.46 day(s).

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) projections and forecasts

Vipshop Holdings Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +108 percent over the past six months and at a 21.7% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +22.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 57.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.39 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Vipshop Holdings Limited to make $3.93 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.19 Billion and $2.68 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 28.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 46.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.4%. Vipshop Holdings Limited earnings are expected to increase by 94.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 2.97% per year for the next five years.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.95% of Vipshop Holdings Limited shares, and 62.7% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.11%. Vipshop Holdings Limited stock is held by 518 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.55% of the shares, which is about 44.56 Million shares worth $1.25 Billion.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Blackrock Inc., with 4.42% or 20.64 Million shares worth $580.32 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 6449333 shares worth $138.02 Million, making up 1.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd held roughly 5.61 Million shares worth around $157.69 Million, which represents about 1.2% of the total shares outstanding.