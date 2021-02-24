In the last trading session, 1,526,307 shares of the Viking Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:VKTX) were traded, and its beta was 1.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.96, and it changed around -$0.22 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $515.97 Million. VKTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.09, offering almost -44.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.16% since then. We note from Viking Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.59 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55 Million.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended VKTX as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX): Trading Information

Although VKTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.50- on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.12%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.24% year-to-date, but still down -0.1783 over the last five days. On the other hand, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) is 0.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.47 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.71, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 183.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VKTX is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +474.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 72.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.8%. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -51.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 40% per year for the next five years.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.51% of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 56.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.37%. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 204 institutions, with ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 11.48% of the shares, which is about 8.51 Million shares worth $47.9 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.17% or 5.32 Million shares worth $29.93 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 3761458 shares worth $21.18 Million, making up 5.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held roughly 2.24 Million shares worth around $12.63 Million, which represents about 3.03% of the total shares outstanding.