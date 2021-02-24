In the last trading session, 1,103,726 shares of the Vericel Corporation(NASDAQ:VCEL) were traded, and its beta was 2.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $47.37, and it changed around -$1.07 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.15 Billion. VCEL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.98, offering almost -13.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.69% since then. We note from Vericel Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 624.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 649.57 Million.

Vericel Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended VCEL as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Vericel Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.2 for the current quarter.

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL): Trading Information

Although VCEL has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $53.60 on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.62%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.53% year-to-date, but still down -0.0743 over the last five days. On the other hand, Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) is 0.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.59 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 6.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VCEL is forecast to be at a low of $44 and a high of $60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +26.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vericel Corporation (VCEL) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $45Million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Vericel Corporation to make $31.87 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $39.39 Million and $26.28 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.1%. Vericel Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -8.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.16% of Vericel Corporation shares, and 96.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.08%. Vericel Corporation stock is held by 200 institutions, with RTW Investments LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.94% of the shares, which is about 4.52 Million shares worth $139.5 Million.

Brown Capital Management, Inc., with 8.86% or 4.02 Million shares worth $124.22 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund and Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 2019702 shares worth $37.43 Million, making up 4.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund held roughly 1.98 Million shares worth around $36.72 Million, which represents about 4.36% of the total shares outstanding.