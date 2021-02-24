In today’s recent session, 1,326,363 shares of the UWM Holdings Corporation Class(NYSE:UWMC) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.99, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.88 Billion. UWMC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.38, offering almost -79.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.37, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.76% since then. We note from UWM Holdings Corporation Class’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.83 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.65 Million.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended UWMC as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. UWM Holdings Corporation Class is expected to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class (NYSE:UWMC): Trading Information Today

Although UWMC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.75- on Thursday, Feb 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.39% year-to-date, but still down -0.1027 over the last five days. On the other hand, UWM Holdings Corporation Class (NYSE:UWMC) is -0.3% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.59 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.7, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 46.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UWMC is forecast to be at a low of $10.5 and a high of $13.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +68.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 31.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. UWM Holdings Corporation Class earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

UWMC Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.99 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.4. It is important to note, however, that the 4.99% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.