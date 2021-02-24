In the last trading session, 1,213,328 shares of the Urban One, Inc.(NASDAQ:UONEK) were traded, and its beta was 1. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.64, and it changed around -$0.18 or -0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $123.53 Million. UONEK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.84, offering almost -317.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.85% since then. We note from Urban One, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 575.96 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 830.61 Million.

Urban One, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended UONEK as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Urban One, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK): Trading Information

Although UONEK has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.05 on Monday, Feb 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.4% year-to-date, but still down -0.159 over the last five days. On the other hand, Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 316.65 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 265.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UONEK is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +265.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 265.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Urban One, Inc. (UONEK) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15%. Urban One, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -99.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 48.06% of Urban One, Inc. shares, and 17.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.81%. Urban One, Inc. stock is held by 27 institutions, with Zazove Associates Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.52% of the shares, which is about 1.7 Million shares worth $1.99 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.91% or 1.09 Million shares worth $1.28 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 725453 shares worth $848.78 Thousand, making up 1.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 239.79 Thousand shares worth around $280.56 Thousand, which represents about 0.64% of the total shares outstanding.