In the last trading session, 1,139,824 shares of the Ucommune International Ltd(NASDAQ:UK) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.37, and it changed around -$0.32 or -0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $271.12 Million. UK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.07, offering almost -258.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.5% since then. We note from Ucommune International Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 827.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 361.94 Million.

Ucommune International Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended UK as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK): Trading Information

Although UK has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.95- on Monday, Feb 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.47% year-to-date, but still down -0.0867 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) is -0.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 43.69 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.12 day(s).

Ucommune International Ltd (UK) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Ucommune International Ltd earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.84% of Ucommune International Ltd shares, and 53.1% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.82%. Ucommune International Ltd stock is held by 20 institutions, with Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.07% of the shares, which is about 54.01 Thousand shares worth $341.32 Thousand.

Penserra Capital Management LLC, with 0.05% or 34.94 Thousand shares worth $220.81 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.