In the last trading session, 1,484,261 shares of the TPI Composites, Inc.(NASDAQ:TPIC) were traded, and its beta was 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $62.24, and it changed around -$0.87 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.23 Billion. TPIC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $81.36, offering almost -30.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.23% since then. We note from TPI Composites, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 786.78 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 781.87 Million.

TPI Composites, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended TPIC as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. TPI Composites, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter.

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC): Trading Information

Although TPIC has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $76.49 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.63%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.18% year-to-date, but still down -0.1975 over the last five days. On the other hand, TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) is -0.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.38 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60.25, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -3.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TPIC is forecast to be at a low of $46 and a high of $77. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +23.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -26.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) projections and forecasts

TPI Composites, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +97.65 percent over the past six months and at a 6.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.6%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +700% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3200% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $449.69 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect TPI Composites, Inc. to make $399.99 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $422.11 Million and $356.64 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.5%. TPI Composites, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -405.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 50% per year for the next five years.

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.76% of TPI Composites, Inc. shares, and 100.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.28%. TPI Composites, Inc. stock is held by 299 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.21% of the shares, which is about 2.22 Million shares worth $117.15 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.77% or 1.71 Million shares worth $89.99 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 926414 shares worth $26.83 Million, making up 2.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held roughly 835.05 Thousand shares worth around $44.07 Million, which represents about 2.34% of the total shares outstanding.