In the last trading session, 1,381,330 shares of the Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:TTNP) were traded, and its beta was 1.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.35, and it changed around -$0.41 or -0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.05 Million. TTNP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.5, offering almost -392.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.7, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.4% since then. We note from Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.94 Million.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended TTNP as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.33 for the current quarter.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP): Trading Information

Although TTNP has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.9% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.61- on Thursday, Feb 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.02% year-to-date, but still down -0.1207 over the last five days. On the other hand, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) is 0.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 560.49 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 288.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 228.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TTNP is forecast to be at a low of $11 and a high of $11. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +228.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 228.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP) projections and forecasts

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.66 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +75.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.4%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.2%. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 7.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.08% of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 3.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.72%. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.79% of the shares, which is about 56.69 Thousand shares worth $186.51 Thousand.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.5% or 35.51 Thousand shares worth $116.84 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 38345 shares worth $190.27 Thousand, making up 0.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 19.26 Thousand shares worth around $63.35 Thousand, which represents about 0.27% of the total shares outstanding.