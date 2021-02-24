In today’s recent session, 1,934,652 shares of the Tenneco Inc.(NYSE:TEN) have been traded, and its beta is 2.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.62, and it changed around $0.92 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $961.88 Million. TEN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.94, offering almost -11.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.21, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 80.98% since then. We note from Tenneco Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 950.3 Million.

Tenneco Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended TEN as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Tenneco Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN): Trading Information Today

Instantly TEN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.6% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $12.75 on Wednesday, Feb 24 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.41%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.09% year-to-date, but still up 0.1301 over the last five days. On the other hand, Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) is 0.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.97 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.2, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -12.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TEN is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $13. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +11.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -56.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) projections and forecasts

Tenneco Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +27.99 percent over the past six months and at a -134.78% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.5%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +260.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 325.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -14%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.3 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Tenneco Inc. to make $4.28 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.14 Billion and $3.84 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -25.7%. Tenneco Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -467.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 4.42% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.85% of Tenneco Inc. shares, and 66.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.83%. Tenneco Inc. stock is held by 219 institutions, with Icahn, Carl, C. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 11.92% of the shares, which is about 7.29 Million shares worth $77.23 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.24% or 4.43 Million shares worth $46.91 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 1637728 shares worth $11.37 Million, making up 2.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund held roughly 1.51 Million shares worth around $16.02 Million, which represents about 2.47% of the total shares outstanding.